Microsoft and IBM announce improved cybersecurity partnership

Microsoft and IBM Consulting announced the improved cybersecurity partnership to help enterprises with their security operations. As part of the partnership, both companies will be making use of each other's strengths to help the clients. In this case, IBM Consulting's industry-leading cybersecurity services and Microsoft's comprehensive security technology portfolio, including Sentinel and Entra Suite, will help enterprises improve their end-to-end security operations.

Key details of Microsoft - IBM Consulting partnership:

IBM's Threat Detection and Response (TDR) Cloud Native service, which recently achieved Microsoft MXDR verified solution status, will unify Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Defender for Cloud with the AI-powered security technologies that underpin IBM's TDR Cloud Native service to help accelerate threat detection and response for clients.

IBM Consulting's global team of security analysts provides 24/7 monitoring, investigation, and automated remediation of security alerts across clients' hybrid cloud environments.

IBM Consulting will also help clients transform their security operations to maximize the value of Microsoft's end-to-end security solutions.

To help enterprises protect cloud identities, IBM Consulting and Microsoft have come up with a new solution based on the foundation of Microsoft Entra suite of tools and improved by IBM's automation, accelerators and industry domain knowledge.

"As digital transformation accelerates across every industry, organizations require a comprehensive, unified approach to cloud security that protects their entire enterprise from the chip to the cloud," said Alym Rayani, VP Security Marketing, at Microsoft. "Our partnership with IBM Consulting makes it easier for clients to securely harness the power of the cloud and AI to drive business innovation."

As part of this expanded partnership, Microsoft and IBM Consulting will also invest in joint go-to-market initiatives and reskilling programs. IBM mentioned that over 1,300 Microsoft-certified security practitioners have been trained in IBM Consulting to embed Microsoft-based security tools in clients' platforms natively.

"To successfully navigate the ever-evolving and increasingly complex digital landscape, security can no longer be an afterthought – it must be a foundational part of every organization's core operations," said Mark Hughes, Global Managing Partner of Cybersecurity Services, IBM Consulting. "Our collaboration with Microsoft provides clients with a simplified, efficient, and cost-effective approach to protect cloud workloads, and effectively manage the proliferation of threats organizations confront on a regular basis."

Source: IBM