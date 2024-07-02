Neon White, Tchia, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and more head to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft just announced what Xbox Game Pass subscribers are receiving in the next two weeks as brand-new games. Eight titles are hitting the subscription just in the first half of July, spread across Xbox Consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, while games five will be leaving as well.

Well-received titles like Annapurna Interactive's Neon White, exploration entry Tchia, hit cross-over fighting game Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 , and more arrive as stars of this wave. Here's everything announced today:

Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3 Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 3 Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9 The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 9 Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 11 Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 11

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – July 11 Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16

(Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16 Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) – July 16

From the bunch, Magical Delicacy and Flock are both day-one arrivals to Game Pass for no extra cost.

As new games arrive, a handful will be leaving the Game Pass services on July 15. They are:

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)

TOEM (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

With this reveal showing off what's coming in the first half of the month, expect the next Xbox Game Pass wave announcement to arrive by July 16. Don't forget that the Xbox Games Showcase last month had quite a few first-party Microsoft games that are coming to Game Pass on Day one. This included Gears of War E-Day, Perfect Dark, Age of Mythology Retold, and even Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.