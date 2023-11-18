This $18 Amazon Echo Pop is a great stocking filler

With Christmas quickly approaching, it’s time to start placing those orders if you plan on buying people presents. Amazon is currently selling the Echo Pop, a compact smart speaker with Alexa for just $17.99 after it received a 55% discount; it normally costs $39.99!

As a smart home product, you want it to blend in no matter the style of your home, therefore, Amazon sells it in four different colors including Glacier White, Lavender Bloom, Charcoal, and Midnight Teal - they are all the same price.

Covering the highlights of the Echo Pop, Amazon writes:

INTRODUCING ECHO POP – This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that's great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out.

CONTROL MUSIC WITH YOUR VOICE – Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space.

MAKE ANY SPACE A SMART SPACE – Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

LIFE JUST GOT EASIER – Have Alexa set timers, check the weather, read the news, re-order paper towels, make calls, answer questions, and more.

ALEXA HAS SKILLS – With tens of thousands of skills and counting, Alexa can help you do more or do less - like playing relaxing sounds and testing your music knowledge.

ABOUT THE LIGHT BAR – Alexa doesn’t begin listening until your device hears you say “Alexa” and the light bar turns blue.

DESIGNED TO PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic off button.

DESIGNED FOR SUSTAINABILITY – This device’s fabric is made from 100% post-consumer recycled yarn and aluminum is made from 80% recycled aluminum. The device packaging is 100% recyclable.

The Echo Pop has had a huge 18,021 reviews and scores 4.7 stars overall indicating that customers loved this product. If you don’t yet have a smart home device, this is definitely a great affordable option to get onboard.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.