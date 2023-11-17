Early Black Friday Deal: 18TB WD Elements External HDD down to its lowest price on Amazon

The anticipation is building as Black Friday approaches, but guess what? Early Black Friday deals have already made their entrance on Amazon, setting the stage for massive discounts across an array of storage options. Particularly, the 18TB WD Elements external Hard Disk Drive is down to its lowest price on Amazon. Currently, it is selling at only $229.99 so, make use of this deal and grab it while stocks last.

The WD Elements HDD offers a solution for expanding storage space and simplifying the process of securing your data. Rather than deleting files, you can seamlessly transfer them to your HDD desktop storage, effectively freeing up space and restoring your computer's speed.

. It has also been designed for hassle-free use with Windows PCs by simply plugging it into a USB port and instantly expanding your storage capabilities.

It also offers backward compatibility with USB 2.0 devices, though keep in mind that transfer speeds will drop significantly from around 100MB/s to around 20-25MB/s. Formatted NTFS and tailored for compatibility with Windows 10 and beyond, the WD Elements desktop hard disk drive can be reformatted for Mac, ensuring versatility in its application across different systems.

18TB WD Elements Desktop External Hard Drive (USB 3.0 for plug-and-play storage): $229.99 (Amazon US)

Furthermore, you can also check out other HDD deals from Toshiba. For solid-state drives, you can head over to our SSD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

