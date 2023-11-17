Black Friday Deal: Get this 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD at its lowest price from Newegg

From capacious external hard drives to high-speed SSDs, the Black Friday Deals on Newegg are your ticket to unlocking incredible discounts before the frenzy of Black Friday even begins. And, if you have been looking for some fast, snappy storage options, you might want to get your hands on the 2TB Samsung T7 solid-state drive available at only $99.99 after a discount of 44% on its original MSRP of $179.99. With this deal, you can save $80 so, get it for yourself right away!

Almost twice as fast as the previous T5 model, the T7 SSD enables you to transfer files nearly 9.5X faster than an external hard disk drive. With the embedded PCIe NVMe technology, it offers sequential read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s on USB 3.2 Gen 2 supported devices.

The Samsung T7 is a light and pocket-sized portable SSD that features solid aluminum unibody construction for further protection, keeping your data safe from falls of up to 6ft. Its dynamic thermal guard ensures optimal temperature even at fast speeds. For optimal performance of your device, users can download the latest firmware update through the included portable SSD software 1.0.

2TB Samsung T7 Portable SSD (Up to 1050 MB/s - USB 3.2 Gen 2 External Solid State Drive): $99.99 (Newegg US)

Alternatively, you can also check out other SSD deals from Crucial, Western Digital and SanDisk. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

As a Newegg Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.