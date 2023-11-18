Save 50% on Logitech's compact POP mice with silent clicks and SmartWheel

Logitech's POP mouse series is now available on Amazon with a massive 50% discount. These compact mice offer silent clicks, a smart wheel with two scroll modes (free and ratched), an extra customizable button, multi-device support, and more. You can get one (or several) in different colors for only $19.99.

The Logitech POP is a compact mouse that connects to three devices via Bluetooth or the proprietary Bolt connector. You can switch between paired devices using a dedicated button or set up automatic switching (Logitech Flow) in the Options Plus app. It works with Windows, macOS, Linux, iPadOS, Android, TVs, and other modern devices.

The mouse features quiet clicks and a smart wheel with high precision or free-flow scrolling for fast navigation. In addition, below the wheel, there is an extra customizable key. It invokes the emoji panel by default, but you can reassign it in the Options Plus app.

According to Logitech, the POP mouse can work for up to two years from a single AA-sized battery included in the box. You can easily access the battery compartment (it also stores the Bolt receiver) by removing the top cover that attaches using magnets.

You can also check out Amazon UK, Amazon US, or Newegg US to find some other great tech deals or browse through our recently covered discounts.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.