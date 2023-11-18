Microsoft Edge Dev 121.0.2220.3 is out with video translation and image editing

Microsoft Edge 121.0.2220.3 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel. The latest feature update brings a new video translation feature, image editing capabilities, multiple fixes, and minor improvements.

What is new in Microsoft Edge Dev 121.0.2220.3?

Here is the official changelog Microsoft published on Edge forums:

Added features: Implemented a new feature that provides video translation and captions in a bubble dialog.

Added support for launching windows copilot with secondary AAD when the primary account is not available.

Added Image viewer to the browser which allows to view and edit images with basic editing and AI features.

Android: Added tab center toolbar and bottom bar.

Mobile: Copilot now has a close button when it is displayed in full screen. Improved reliability: Fixed a bug that caused the browser to crash when quickly switching between tabs after auto-opening them.

Fixed a crash with auto-grouping bubble when it was initialized with suggestions and tutorial was on.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the workspace popup was closed on a new browser becoming active.

iOS: Fixed a crash that occurred when username was edited in password manager. Changed behavior: Restored the functionality of reopening InPrivate tabs when the browser is relaunched.

Fixed a bug that prevented the ‘Applying coupons’ text from showing up in the address bar after clicking the ‘Apply Coupon’ button on the flyout.

Fixed a bug where broken text was displayed when option under dislike is selected on 'Find on page' in sidebar.

Fixed a bug where "What's new" card was being shown when clicking "refresh" button in copilot.

Fixed a bug that caused the search results to disappear when switching to other apps in hub app store.

Fixed zooming functionality for small Amazon images when using Ctrl + Hover.

WebView2: Fixed a bug where Command + N shortcut key creates two windows.

Android: Fixed the copilot chat height issues in landscape mode.

Microsoft Edge Dev is available on Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. Version 121 is expected in the Stable Channel on the week of January 25, 2024.