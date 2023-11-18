Check out these mechanical keyboards and mice from Cherry at discounted prices from Amazon

If you are a fan of mechanical keyboards, you may have heard of the company Cherry. The German-based business makes some of the best mechanical switches for those kinds of keyboards. However, it also sells its own keyboards, along with other PC accessories, and you can currently get them for deep discounts at Amazon.
One of them is the Cherry MX RGB TKL (TenKeyLess) Mechanical Keyboard TKL, which is available on Amazon for $79.99, or $10 less than its $89.99 MSRP). The wired keyboard includes Cherry's MX Red Silent switches, along with quality abrasion-resistant keys and support for RGB backlighting.
If you want a keyboard that's even smaller and more compact, check out the Cherry G84 Ultraslim Keyboard, which is currently priced at $73.50 at Amazon, or $14.50 off its normal $90 price. The keyboard uses 83 ML mechanical keyswitches that are rated at up to 20 million actuations.
Here's a list of other Cherry keyboards with current discounts at Amazon:
- Cherry MV 3.0 Viola Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- Cherry MX 2.0S Wired Gaming Keyboard with RGB Lighting for $89.99 ($10 off MSRP)
- Cherry KC 6000 Slim Keyboard Made with Mac Layout for $34.99 ($5.01 off MSRP)
- Cherry KW 9100 Slim Wireless Keyboard for $66.29 ($13.79 off MSRP)
- Cherry MX 3.0 S Wired Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 ($20 off MSRP)
- Cherry Stream Keyboard TKL Wired USB Keyboard for $23.99 ($11.01 off MSRP)
- Cherry KC 1000 Smartcard Keyboard for $37.48 ($12.52 off MSRP)
- Cherry Compact QWERTY Mechnical USB Keyboard with Touchpad for $139.99 ($30.01 off MSRP)
Cherry also sells a number of PC mice as well. Here's a look at the discounted ones at Amazon
- Cherry MW4500 Wireless Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse for $22.95 ($14.05 off MSRP)
- Cherry MW 3000 Wireless Mouse for $25.95 ($12.05 off MSRP)
- Cherry MW 8C Advanced Wireless Designer Mouse for $39.99 ($10 off MSRP)
