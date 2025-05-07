Spotify's latest update makes music discovery easier and more personal

Spotify recently made it easier for podcast listeners and creators to see how many times a particular episode has been played with its new "Plays" metric. This feature helps listeners identify which episodes are more engaging, while creators can track which ones are performing well.

Now, the music streaming giant is rolling out a new update for its mobile app that aims to make music discovery easier and more personal. The update primarily focuses on giving Premium subscribers more control over playlists and the overall listening experience.

One of the highlights of the update is a redesigned Queue. The three-line icon at the bottom of Spotify's Now Playing screen has been upgraded, allowing Premium subscribers to easily access Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat, and Sleep Timer.

Premium users will now see which song Spotify's algorithm has chosen to play once the current playlist ends. Subscribers can choose to either add the songs or skip them. Spotify has also added the option to easily turn off Autoplay and Smart Shuffle.

The "Hide" button is also getting upgraded. If you don't like a song, tapping on the Hide button will ensure that that particular song isn't played in that playlist across any of your connected devices. Spotify is also introducing a new "30-day Snooze" feature, which temporarily removes a song from your recommendations for a month.

Editing playlists is also getting easier. At the top of each playlist, you will now see simple buttons to Add, Sort, and Edit. Using these buttons, you will be able to rearrange songs, change the title, or change album art. If you like adding songs to your Liked Songs list, then listeners in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, the U.K., and the United States can now filter them by genre and tap "turn into a playlist."

Also, the Create "+" button lets you quickly make playlists, invite friends to collaborate, or start a Blend. Premium users can also use the Jam feature for live sessions or AI Playlists to build playlists based on creative prompts.

Spotify has also relocated the "Your Library" tab, and it is now the third icon at the bottom of the app. The update has begun rolling out today and will gradually reach all devices over the coming days.