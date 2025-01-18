Toshiba 4TB, 8TB, and more CMR hard disks for NAS/Plex servers drop to lowest prices

If you are looking to set up storage for your NAS (network-attached storage) or perhaps your Plex or other media and home server, Toshiba is offering its N300 PRO hard disk drives (HDDs) at great prices. These deals apply to 4TB and 8TB variants, although you can check out the rest of them too (purchase links below).

Toshiba says that these are made for NAS and for good reason. The drives are based on CMR or conventional magnetic recording technology making them ideal for heavy-duty 24x7 usage and long up times, which is ideal for NAS and home servers. Of course, you can use them for backup purposes as well. Toshiba also claims that these are optimized for RAID and support up to 24 drive bays.

As for specs, these drives come with a spindle speed of 7200 RPM which is pretty fast and they also pack 512MB of cache. Toshiba claims speeds of up to 281 MB/s in terms of sustained performance. Meanwhile, in terms of endurance or workload rate, they are rated for 300 TB of data per year. The Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) is 1.2 million hours and load/unload cycles of 600K.

The operating temperature of these drives is 5 to 60 degrees C and they are fairly quiet too as the acoustic level at idle is 20dB.

Get the Toshiba N300 PRO HDDs at the links below:

Toshiba N300 PRO 8TB Large-Sized Business NAS (up to 24 Bays) 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - Up to 300 TB/Year Workload Rate CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG780XZSTB: $194.99 (Amazon US)

Toshiba N300 PRO 4TB Large-Sized Business NAS (up to 24 Bays) 3.5-Inch Internal Hard Drive - Up to 300 TB/Year Workload Rate CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 512 MB Cache - HDWG740XZSTD: $128.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.