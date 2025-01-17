Roku begins "limited time" sales on 4K Dolby Vision/Atmos, HDR, QLED TVs

In case you are in the market for a TV, Roku has started a massive "limited time" sale for several of its TVs on Amazon US. The discounts apply on 75-inch, and 43-inch variants, including items from the Pro series, the Plus series, as well as the Select series (purchase links under the spec lists below).

If you are wondering about how the three differ, essentially, Pro and Plus series are a tier above Select series as the former has features like QLED, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The latter instead features HDR10+ and Dolby Audio. The Plus models however do not have a 120 Hz screen unlike the Pro ones.

The key specs of the Roku Smart TV –Plus Series are given below:

Display Technology: QLED with Mini-LED

Audio: Roku Soundstage Audio with Dolby Atmos

Smart Features: Roku Smart Picture Max, Roku Voice Remote Pro (2nd edition)

Ports : HDMI 2.1 (x4) [1 ARC], USB (x3), Ethernet, Optical Audio Out, Coaxial Input

: HDMI 2.1 (x4) [1 ARC], USB (x3), Ethernet, Optical Audio Out, Coaxial Input Supported HDR: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HLG

Additional Features: Game Mode, Freesync Premium Pro, ALLM, VRR, Roku Backdrops

Connectivity Options: USB (x3), Bluetooth, WiFi (802.11ac), Ethernet

Get it at the link below:

Roku Smart TV – 75-Inch Plus Series 4K QLED RokuTV Voice Remote Pro, Dolby Vision, Striking 4K Resolution, Automatic Brightness, & Seamless Streaming – Live Local News & Sports: $499.99 (Amazon US)

Up next, we have the 43-inch Select TV variants:

Roku Smart TV – 43-Inch Select Series 4K HDR RokuTV with Roku Enhanced Voice Remote, Brilliant 4K Picture, Automatic Brightness, & Seamless Streaming – Live Local News, Sports, Family Entertainment: $149.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.