Weekend PC Game Deals: Bundled racers, Free escape rooms, and more

The Humble Store only introduced one new bundle this week, and it's for racing fans.

The Nacon bundle comes with Truck Racer in the starting tier, costing only $1. Bumping up what you pay to $5 will get you four more games, which are TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge, WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, V-Rally 4, and FIA European Truck Racing Championship.

Paying $9 adds on even more games: TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2, WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship, and Monster Truck Championship. The final tier comes with another three titles. Paying $16 gives you TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3, Overpass 2, as well as WRC Generations to complete the collection.

The Epic Games Store delivered a freebie for puzzle game lovers this week, continuing its giveaway streak into 2025.

The Escape Academy is an escape room experience with a multitude of levels, where you go into a school that trains escapists. Alongside the solo and cooperative campaign, a head to head arena mode is available for competitive puzzle solvers too.

The Escape Academy giveaway on the Epic Games Store will last until January 23, which is when Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery will take its place as the giveaway.

Big Deals

The big deals of this weekend come from a wide range of genres and publishers, with plenty of indies thrown in too. Here's our hand-picked big deals for this weekend for you to peruse:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store is holding its own share of DRM-free deals this weekend as always. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

