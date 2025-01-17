Apple AirPods Max with USB-C is available at its lowest price ever

For those who were looking to purchase Apple's premium over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max, there's good news: these headphones are now available for their lowest price ever on Amazon US. Specifically, the latest Apple AirPods Max with USB-C port is now selling for $449.99 (purchase link below)—an 18% discount over its list price of $549.

In 2024, after four years, Apple announced a subtle refresh to its AirPods Max, embracing a USB-C port along with new colors. You can now get the AirPods Max with USB-C at its lowest price in all colors, including Blue, Midnight, Orange, Starlight, and Purple. Note that the deal applies to AirPods Max with USB-C without AppleCare+ protection.

Speaking of the features, the Apple AirPods Max features an Apple H1 chip and 40mm dynamic drivers that offer rich, deep bass with crisp highs and mids. Pro-level Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) removes up to 2x more background noise, allowing you to focus on what you are listening to. For situations where you need to stay aware of your surroundings, Transparency mode will enable you to blend ambient sounds with your audio seamlessly.

With the Adaptive Equalizer feature, the AirPods Max adjusts the sound based on the fit and seal of the ear cushions, ensuring that you have the best possible audio output.

AirPods Max also offers spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking, delivering an immersive audio experience by placing sounds all around you, especially when listening to select content in 5.1, 7.1, and Dolby Atmos.

