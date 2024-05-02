Get the Corsair Scimitar Elite wireless MMO and MOBA gaming mouse for an all-time low price

If you are a PC gamer who concentrates on playing massively multiplayer games like World of Warcraft or MOBA games like DOTA 2, League of Legends, or the upcoming SMITE 2, you may feel that the normal gaming mouse does not have enough buttons for you to fully engage in the type of gameplay you want. Corsair thinks it has a solution with the Scimitar Elite wireless gaming mouse, and it just hit a new all-time low price for Amazon Gaming Week.

At the moment, the Corsair Scimitar Elite wireless gaming mouse is priced at $99.99 at Amazon. It's a new low price for the mouse and also $30 off its $129.99 MSRP.

The most noticeable feature of the Corsair Scimitar Elite mouse is the 12 programmable buttons that are available on the left side. This gives PC gamers, in general, and MMO and MOBA games, in particular, access to programming different macros and combos for their specific gameplay.

The 12 buttons are connected to a slider that lets you adjust how the buttons are positioned for your thumb for easier access. The mouse has a total of 16 programmable buttons that can all be quickly accessed.

Besides the buttons, the mouse has a 26,000 DPI optical sensor, which supports 650 IPS tracking and up to 50G acceleration. You can connect the mouse wirelessly with the included 2.5 Ghz USB dongle, or you can use Bluetooth wireless hardware or even connect with a wired USB cord. The mouse can last up to 150 hours on a single charge and can be fully recharged in just 90 minutes.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

