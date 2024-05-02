The Apple Studio Display has returned to its lowest ever price on Amazon

A couple of months ago, the Apple Studio Display fell to its lowest price of $1,299.97 but then flew back higher by hundreds of dollars. Now, with the gaming deals event that Amazon is hosting, Apple has decided to lower the price of this product back down to its former price again, but only for a short while.

The model that has this discount is the one with the tilt-adjustable stand and standard glass as opposed to the one with the height and tilt-adjustable stand or nano-texture glass.

The highlights of this product are as follows:

Immersive 27-inch 5K Retina display with 600 nits of brightness, support for one billion colors, and P3 wide color

12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage for more engaging video calls

Studio-quality three-mic array for crystal-clear calls and voice recordings

Six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio for an unbelievable listening experience

One Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-C ports

96W of power delivery to charge your Mac notebook

Configurable stand option: Tilt-Adjustable Stand

In terms of reviews, the Apple Studio Display scores 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on 238 ratings; as an Apple product, it’s unsurprising to see that customers are happy with it. The Studio Display is also marked as an Amazon Choice, which means that it’s price is good, it’s liked by customers, and it’s ready to ship right away.

