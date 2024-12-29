WD_BLACK 2TB SN7100 NVMe Gen4 SSD is a great deal as part of Winter sales 2024

Recently, we covered a couple of external (portable) SSD discounts from SanDisk and Transcend on 8TB and 4TB models, respectively. The discounts are still live at the moment in case you want to check them out.

If it's an internal NVMe SSD that you are after, you can consider the WD_BLACK 2TB SN7100 which is currently selling for its lowest-ever price (purchase link under the specs list below).

The SN7100 is a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD and promises to deliver speeds of over 7000 MB/s in continuous reads and close to that in writes as well. This is a TLC (triple-level cell) NAND SSD and thus comes with a decent 1200 TBW (terabytes written) Endurance rating. It does not feature a DRAM cache though and instead relies on Host memory buffer (HMB) and accesses 64 MB of the system RAM for caching.

The key specs of the drive are given below:

Controller : Polaris 3

: Polaris 3 NAND Flash : 162-layer TLC NAND

: 162-layer TLC NAND DRAM Cache : None

: None Host Memory Buffer (HMB) : 64 MB

: 64 MB Sequential Read Speed : Up to 7,250 MB/s

: Up to 7,250 MB/s Sequential Write Speed : Up to 6,900 MB/s

: Up to 6,900 MB/s Random Read IOPS : Up to 1,000,000

: Up to 1,000,000 Random Write IOPS : Up to 1,400,000

: Up to 1,400,000 Endurance (TBW) : 1,200 TBW

: 1,200 TBW Operating Temperature: 0°C to 85°C

Get the WD_BLACK 2TB SN7100 at the link below:

WD_BLACK 2TB SN7100 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive - Gen4 PCIe, M.2 2280, Up to 7,250 MB/s - WDS200T4X0E: $129.99 (Amazon US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles and especially our TECH_BARGAINS column where we post some of the best daily deals to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.