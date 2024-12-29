Orcs Must Die 3 is free to claim on the Epic Games Store today

The Epic Games Store has been giving away PC games daily for almost two weeks now. Today, it delivered the 11th game in the program, which replaces the Kill Knight offer from yesterday. Orcs Must Die 3 is now available for anyone to claim from the store, with the promotion running for the next 24 hours.

Developed by Robot Entertainment, this third entry of the franchise delivers the same orc-slaying action as previous games, but on an even larger scale. The gameplay involves setting up traps across the maps, arming yourself with weapons, and upgrading them between rounds to withstand the ever-increasing horde numbers.

The studio also added the War Scenarios mode to the game with this entry, letting players defend their bases from incoming orcs out in the open, with oversized traps being available to thin out the massive orc armies. Orcs Must Die 3 can be played solo or in two-player co-op.

Here's how the developer sets the stage for this 2021-released entry:

Orcs Must Die! 3 is everything fans loved about the first two games and more. More orcs, more traps, more weapons, more upgrades and even better looking. It’s cranked up to at least eleven. Play through a brand new story set more than 20 years after Orcs Must Die! 2, where the War Mage and Sorceress have rebuilt the order and trained new young apprentices.

The title has been given away on the store earlier this year, so don't be surprised if you already find that you have a copy in your library.

The newly unlocked Orcs Must Die 3 giveaway is slated to end at 8am PT on December 30. Epic will have another giveaway waiting for PC gamers to claim at the same time too.