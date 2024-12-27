Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

SanDisk 8TB Transcend 4TB external SSDs are lowest priced as part of Winter sales

Neowin · with 0 comments

If you are on the hunt for external (portable) SSDs, Western Digital and Transcend are offering their products at the lowest prices. The discounts apply on SanDisk's 8TB Desk Drive and Transcend's ESD360C respectively (purchase links below).

sandisk desk drive

First up, we have the SanDisk Desk drive, which is a USB (type-C) 3.2 Gen2 compatible model capable of transferring data at up to 1000 MB/s in terms of sequential reads and 900 MB/s in terms of sequential writes.

The Transcend model however promises double the speed with both reads and writes rated at 2000 MB/s. The Transcend also claims to operate at a much wider range of temperatures all the way from 0-60 degrees Celsius compared to 0-35 degrees Celsius for the SanDisk. The Transcend's operating temperature is typical of most drives.

Transcend external SSD

Get the SanDisk Desk Drive and the Transcend external SSDs at the links below:

  • SanDisk 8TB Desk Drive SSD – Desktop External Solid State Drive, Up to 1000MB/s, USB-C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 - SDSSDT40-8T00-NA25​: $499.99 (Amazon US)

  • Transcend 4TB USB 20Gbps USB Type-C ESD360C Portable SSD, External Solid State Drive, for Photographers, Content Creators and Gaming, Supports iPhone ProRes 4K, Speeds Up to 2000 MB/s, TS4TESD360C: $209.55 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
