WD_Black internal SSD drive prices keep going down to new lows on Amazon

That sound you might be hearing might be more price drops for solid-state drives hitting the floor. In particular, the cost of getting a Gen4 internal SSD has continued to plummet over the past few months.

That includes the SSDs made by Western Digital and its gaming-branded SSD products it has released under the WD_Black label. These high-end internal SSDs are at their all-time price lows on Amazon.

Right now, the 4TB version of the WD_Black SN850X internal SSD is priced at just $269.99. When this SSD first launched, the suggested MSRP was $699.99, so you can see how much lower the cost is for getting a lot of extra PC storage space. The other models in the SN850X series are also at all-time lows right now.

These SSDs have read and write speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s, They also support Microsoft's DirectStorage tech which will offer performance improvements for PC games that support that technology, like the new Ratchet and Clank: Rifts Apart PC port, and an upcoming patch for the hit game Diablo IV.

The included WD_Black Dashboard software will help monitor the SSD's health. It can also be used to improve game performance via the software's Game Mode 2.0.

Take a look at all the new all-time low prices for the WD_Black SN850X model, including the ones with the included heat sink:

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.