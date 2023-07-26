UK deals: Save big on Samsung Portable 2TB 4TB external SDDs at the lowest price ever

SSDs are becoming increasingly popular as they offer several advantages over HDDs. However, if you think SSDs are still more expensive than HDDs, you might want to check out Samsung's new offer on the T7 Portable SSD models.

The T7 offers sequential read and write speeds of up to 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s, respectively - almost twice as fast as Samsung's previous model, the Portable SSD T5. The incredible speed is enabled by integrating a PCIe NVMe interface rather than the traditional SATA interface used in most SSDs.

In addition to the performance gains, it also boasts a durable and sleek metal casing. Samsung says the body can withstand falls from heights up to 2 meters. The compact size and weight of just 58 grams makes it easy for users to slip into a bag or pocket.

The T7 is equipped with AES 256-bit hardware encryption to protect sensitive data and an option to set a password for extra security. Thermal management is handled efficiently with the EPCM technology and Dynamic Thermal Guard to prevent overheating.

The portable SSD has software for PCs and Macs to facilitate easy setup and updating of the firmware. You can pick from three storage capacities - 2TB or 4TB - and three color options, including black, blue, and red.

Here is a look at all the discounted Samsung T7 Portable SSD drives on Amazon UK. The 2TB model is by far the best overall pick in terms of value:

