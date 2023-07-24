Get these WD Blue internal SSDs for incredibly low prices right now on Amazon

If you have a budget PC desktop or laptop, or perhaps an older model with a regular hard drive or a SATA SSD drive, you might be looking for an affordable upgrade to an internal NVMe PCIe solid-state drive. Right now, the Western Digital WD Blue SN570 is at its all-time lowest price on Amazon.

The 2TB version of the WD Blue SN570 is at a rock-bottom price tag of just $84.99. The other models with smaller storage are also at all-time price lows on Amazon.

The WD Blue SN570 internal SSDs are Gen3 solid-state drives, with read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s. While they are not the fastest SSDs you can get, they still offer much better performance than normal hard drives, and up to 5x faster than older Western Digital SATA SSDs.

You can also download the Western Digital SSD Dashboard from the company's website. This program will help you monitor the drive's health.

Finally, the purchase of any models of these WD Blue SN570 internal SSDs gives you a one-month free trial of Adobe Creative Cloud. Normally this costs $54.99 a month. The free trial will give you access to all of Adobe's digital photo and art software, including Photoshop, Acrobat Pro, Premiere Pro, and more. You can always cancel the free trial before the month is completed.

Here are the current prices and discounts for all versions of the WD Blue SN570 internal SSDs:

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.