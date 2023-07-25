Get this TP-Link WiFi range extender for a rock-bottom price for a limited time

Many people know that even if you have a powerful WiFI router connected to your internet modem, you might still have issues connecting to it if you have a bigger home with lots of walls that could block the signal. Even if you have a smaller home, certain places like the attic or basement might be harder to get a good WiFi signal.

In those situations, it's good to get a WiFi range extender so you can have a strong internet connection in the entire house. TP-Link sells a number of these extenders. Right now, one of them is available for a rock-bottom price on Amazon for a limited time.

The TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Range Extender is priced at $35.99 on Amazon, but if you apply the $6 digital coupon that appears on its listing, the price goes down to just $29.99.

When connected to a home power socket, the TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Range Extender can expand your current wireless signal by up to 1,500 additional square feet. It's designed to allow up to 24 devices to connect to the extender at once.

It's also a dual-band antenna extender (2.4GHz - 300Mbps / 5GHz - 867Mbps) for a better connection. It supports High-Speed Mode, which allows it to use just one of the bands as a dedicated backhaul. This is perfect for connecting to a smart TV for streaming video or for gaming. It also has an Ethernet port for directly connecting devices like game consoles or smart TVs without the need to connect to the WiFi antennas.

You can use its intelligent signal indicator to find the best spot for placing the range extender in your home. Once it's plugged in, just use the TP-Link Tether app for iOS and Android to manage your WiFi network.

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Range Extender for $29.99 ($15 off MSRP with digital coupon)

