The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 models all come with a Galaxy S Pen and IP68 rating

As part of today's Samsung Unpacked 2023 event today, Samsung officially announce the new Galaxy Tab S9 tablet models. The Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+ and Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra share a number of hardware features, including Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a Galaxy S Pen.

Samsung says the displays on all the Galaxy Tab S9 models can automatically switch refresh rates for a better experience.

Galaxy Tab S9 series’ HDR10+ ensures scene-by-scene, frame-by-frame tone optimization with a wide range of colors and brightness. The dynamic refresh rate of the Galaxy Tab S9 series automatically calibrates from 60 to 120Hz to balance smooth responsiveness with optimized battery efficiency. Eye Comfort also reduces eye strain with low blue light, reduced by more than 70 percent.

The standard Galaxy Tab S9 has an 11-inch display, with the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus getting a 12.4-inch screen and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has a 14.6-inch screen.

The displays also support Samsung's Vision Booster technology which increases the brightness of the screen automatically when it detects the tablets are in brighter settings.

The tablets also have some new cooling technology that should keep them working efficiently, according to Samsung:

For the first time on a Galaxy tablet, advanced vapor chamber technology helps power streaming, gaming or video editing marathons. Following close collaboration with industry-leading gaming partners, Galaxy Tab S9 users will benefit from optimized large-screen gaming experiences. Galaxy Tab S9 series is also the most heat-efficient Galaxy Tab lineup ever with an internal vapor chamber custom engineered for the high-intensity demands of a tablet. New two-way heat dissipation helps enable and sustain better performance over a longer usage period.

The tablets will all come with a Samsung Galaxy S Pen, and both the Galaxy S9 tablets and the S Pen now have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. That should allow users to take the tablets and pen into all sorts of outdoor conditions. The tablets also come in two color choices: Beige and Graphite.

Pre-orders for the tablets begin today, with general availability launching on August 11. Pricing for the standard Galaxy Tab S9 begins at $799, with the Galaxy Tab S9+ starting at $999.99 and the Tab S9 Ultra will have a starting price of $1,199.99.

There are also some special storage upgrades for people who pre-order the tablets:

Starting today, purchase a 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or Tab S9+ and receive a complimentary upgrade to the 512GB version. Or select a 128GB Tab S9 and be upgraded to the 256GB version. Plus, receive up to $650 off any Galaxy Tab S9 series device with an eligible trade-in.

You can also pre-order the newly announced Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 smartphone right now for $1,799.

