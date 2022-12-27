How to log a device off of Facebook

Have you ever used someone else’s computer to look at your Facebook account and when you got home and thought, “Oh crap, I never logged out!”. No worries, you can use any device to log out of another device. This is also useful to sign someone out if you think they gained access to your Facebook account.

iPhone

Simply open the Facebook App on your iPhone phone then

Tap the 3 lines in the bottom Right

Tap Password and Security .

. Tap Settings

Tap Password & Security

Here you will see a section called “Where you’re logged in”. You may have to click “See all” to see the entire list of devices. Next to each listed device you can tap the 3 dots and then tap “Log out”. That’s it! You are now logged out of Facebook on that device.

Computer

Goto F acebook.com and log into your Facebook Account

and log into your Facebook Account Click the little triangle to the right of the notification bell.

Click Settings

Click Security and Login

Android

Simply open the Facebook App on your Android phone then

Tap the 3 lines in the top Right

Tap Password and Securit y.

y. Tap Settings

Tap Password & Security

Hi, I'm Adam, I'm known as Warwagon on the forum. For the past 19 years, I've been operating my own computer repair business. In doing so, I deal with the average computer user on a day-to-day basis.

Every bit of information I provide for people I do so with the lowest common denominator in mind. It's a common misconception that everyone who joins or browses a tech site is a techie. Some people are just looking for guidance. That is why for some, these tech tips may seem a bit too simplistic but they are educational for others.