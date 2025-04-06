How to set your fingerprint to open any app on your Samsung Galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy AI has been top-notch since its launch, unlike Apple Intelligence, which has yet to reach its full potential, even though it was announced in October 2024. There are multiple instances where Galaxy AI's Magic Eraser has outperformed Apple's Image Cleanup tool by a huge margin.

But the best part is that Samsung phones aren't limited to just a handful of AI features to surprise you. The popular Good Lock module, which unlocks tons of customization options, includes features that many users may not have explored. One of which is the option to open any app using a fingerprint on almost any Samsung Galaxy phone.

This means you can use your right thumb to unlock your phone but use your left thumb to open Instagram, your right index finger to open Messenger, and your left index finger to open the camera. And if you are wondering if you need a specific Galaxy model to enjoy this feature, you'll be glad to know it works on all Galaxy phones.

For demonstration, we have used a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra running One UI 6.1 with the latest Good Lock app. Here's how you can set your fingerprint to open any app on a Galaxy phone:

Open Settings on your Galaxy phone. Tap on Security and privacy. Under Additional security settings, tap on Biometrics. Tap Fingerprints. Register four fingerprints by tapping the Add fingerprint button. Open the Good Lock app. If you don't have the app, download it from the Samsung App Store. Note that with One UI 7, Good Lock will be available via the Play Store globally. Scroll down and download Routines. After the download completes, open it and give the required permissions. Tap on Fingerprint to website. Tap Edit at the bottom. Under If section, choose Unlock with fingerprint and select your fingerprint. Under Then section, tap the red minus button to delete Go to website. Tap on Add what this routine will do. Scroll down and select Apps. Select Open an app or do an app action. Choose any app from the list. In our case, we picked Calculator. Tap Done. Hit Save. You can give an icon or set an image to the Routine name to easily identify it. Lock your phone. Now, as soon as you put the selected finger on the scanner, the Calculator app will open directly from the lock screen.

Let us know in the comments below if you had any difficulties setting up routines to open apps using your fingerprints on your Galaxy phone.