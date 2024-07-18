$100 million Anthology Fund launched to unleash groundbreaking AI for humanity

Anthropic and Menlo Ventures have teamed up to launch the Anthology Fund for promising entrepreneurs delivering the AI revolution. The $100 million fund aims to help the startup ecosystem deliver cutting-edge AI technology with benefits for humanity.

Discussing the launch of the fund, Daniela Amodei, co-founder and President of Anthropic, said:

"Through our partnership with Menlo Ventures and the Anthology Fund, we hope to accelerate the development of groundbreaking AI applications. We're particularly interested in ventures that leverage AI to enhance human capabilities and productivity in fields such as healthcare, legal services, education, energy, infrastructure, and scientific research. We look forward to working closely with Menlo and the exceptional founders backed by this Fund to push the boundaries of what’s possible with AI."

In case you missed it in the quote above, this fund aims to unleash the potential of products and services that use Anthopic's technology in the following fields: AI infrastructure; novel applications of AI in industries like healthcare, education, scientific research, and more; consumer AI solutions; trust and safety tooling; and AI apps and technology that maximize societal benefits.

Matt Murphy, Partner at Menlo Ventures, had this to say about the ignition of the fund:

"We are thrilled to join forces with Anthropic to launch the Anthology Fund. By combining Menlo’s company-building experience with Anthropic’s cutting-edge AI technology and talent, we are uniquely positioned to identify and partner with the most promising entrepreneurs shaping the future of AI."

According to the OpenAI rival Anthropic, the beneficiary startups of the Anthology Fund will gain access to Anthropic products and research, $25,000 in free credits towards Anthopic's most advanced models, and best-in-class venture support from Menlo alongside other benefits and resources.

Hopefully, this development will lead to the creation of more truly beneficial AI applications that can address needs not already met. Speaking of AI applications, Anthropic just launched its native Claude Android app.