Samsung instructed to make the Galaxy Z Fold7 as thin as the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy Z Flip6, along with a bunch of new Galaxy products. The Galaxy Z Fold6 has been trimmed down in terms of size and is 1.3mm slimmer and 14 grams lighter than its predecessor.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 also weighs close to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And if the latest report by KEDGlobal is to be believed, then Samsung wants its next foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold7, to be as slim as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to the report, Samsung Electronics President TM Roh has instructed Samsung engineers to make the next Galaxy Z Fold phone thinner than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Moreover, the engineers have also been instructed to reduce the thickness of the Galaxy Z Fold7 to 7mm when folded.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 is 12mm thick when folded and weighs 239 grams. But the company doesn't want to stop here, it wants to slim down the Galaxy Z Fold phone and gain a solid edge in the global foldable smartphone market.

Recently, Honor debuted its Magic V2, which is as thin as a regular smartphone, eclipsing the Galaxy Z Fold6. The Honor Magic V2 is just 9mm thick when folded, which is much thinner than the current Galaxy Z Fold6.

The report by KEDGlobal also mentions that Samsung's team is also working on reducing the weight of the phone. Besides, there are chances that Samsung could launch a 10mm thick Galaxy Z Fold6 Slim later this year, the rumors about which have been circulating for quite some time.

It is rumored that the Galaxy Z Fold6 slim variant could launch as the Samsung W25 in China. It is also speculated that the slim model would feature a bigger cover display. Recently, it was reported that the company is well on track towards developing the Galaxy Z Fold6 Ultra/Slim model.

All these efforts suggest that Samsung is trying to make the foldable smartphone as mainstream as its Galaxy S series phones.