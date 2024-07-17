Anthropic's Claude AI chat app now available on Android

Back in May, AI startup Anthropic launched the Claude app for iOS devices. Anthropic has now released its official Android app. The new Claude Android app is powered by Anthropic's most powerful model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet. The app is available for free and can be used with all Claude plans, including Pro and Team.

The new Claude app for Android has features similar to those of Claude on iOS and the web. You can pick up and continue conversations with Claude across web, iOS, and Android apps. You can attach images and files to take advantage of vision capabilities. With multilingual processing, you can use Claude in a variety of languages.

Claude can be used in a variety of scenarios:

Collaborate with Claude on critical tasks and brainstorming to make significant progress while you’re on the go.

Claude can help draft your emails, summarize your meetings, and assist with all the small tasks you don't want to do.

Claude can help you tackle complex problems, like analyzing contracts while traveling or conducting market research to prepare for a meeting.

Even though the Claude app is free to use, you can subscribe to a paid Pro plan if you want 5x more Claude usage and access to additional models (Claude 3 Opus and Haiku).

You can download the Claude app from the Google Play Store here, and you can download the Claude app for iOS here for free from the Apple App Store.

With its expansion to Android, Anthropic's Claude is poised to challenge the dominance of established AI chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot. By offering a user-friendly mobile experience, seamless cross-platform functionality, and powerful features, Claude aims to attract a wider audience. As Claude continues to improve, it has the potential to become a major contender in the rapidly growing market of AI-powered personal assistants.

Source: Anthropic