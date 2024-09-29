Meta-owned Threads app gets a new feature that lets you add location to a post

Meta-owned social media platform Threads appears to be rolling out a new feature for users. With this new feature, users will be able to add location to their posts. Some users are already seeing the change in the Threads app, however, it doesn't seem to be available for everyone at the moment.

Once the feature is live, users will see a pin in the post composer, which they can use to add location details. Notably, adding a location to a Threads post doesn't share an exact pin on a map. Instead, users share an approximate idea of their location, such as city name, street name, or a restaurant.

Tapping on a Threads post with a location will reveal posts shared by others from the same location or place. Reportedly, the feature is similar to the location tagging feature on Meta's other social media platform, Instagram.

When you give Threads access to your location, it will show you a list of options of nearby places to tag. You can also manually search for a place and add it to your Threads post. According to an in-app disclaimer, Meta has added this functionality to better customize Threads by showing personalized content about places nearby.

This could also make the app slightly more useful, as you could find breaking news and other timely events in nearby locations. Meta also noted that users have the control to change this feature anytime through their device settings. However, even if the location is turned off, Threads will make use of the users' IP addresses to estimate the general location.

For now, it seems like the Threads location tagging feature is only available on the mobile app, but not on the web. It is expected to be available on the web in the coming days.

Let us know in the comments below if the feature is live on Android or not and what are your views about sharing your location on a social media post.

Source: The Verge