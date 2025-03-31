8BitDo launches Jade green controller with Hall effect sensors

8BitDo makes interesting game controllers that many people know about. Today, the company unveiled a new version of its Ultimate 3-mode controller, called the Jade Edition. This new model joins the existing black and white color options for the controller series. The Jade controller features a translucent green housing with a design inspired by a special edition of the original Microsoft Xbox console. It is also officially licensed by Xbox.

Key hardware features include Hall effect analog joysticks and Hall effect impulse triggers, which provide vibration feedback. The controller is also equipped with two programmable Pro buttons located on the back grips. Additional elements include updated bumpers, a D-pad, and a standard 3.5mm audio jack for headset connection.

The controller offers multiple connectivity options. It can connect wirelessly via a 2.4G USB dongle to Windows PCs or via Bluetooth to compatible Apple and Android mobile devices. Users can switch between Xbox, PC, and Android with its onboard switching button. However, connection to Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles is limited to a wired USB connection only; wireless play is not supported on these consoles.

Introducing 8BitDo Ultimate 3-mode Controller for Xbox - Jade. Inspired by the original Xbox console. Designed to play cross platform. Perfect Companion to the Xbox Retro Keyboard and Mouse. Officially licensed by Xbox.



A 3-way switch allows users to change connection modes. The controller supports the creation and storage of up to three custom profiles via the 8BitDo Ultimate Software application. A multifunctional charging dock is included with the controller.

The 8BitDo Jade Ultimate 3-mode Controller is priced at $69.99. Pre-orders have begun on Amazon, with the scheduled release date set for May 15th, 2025. The previously released black and white versions of the Ultimate 3-mode Controller are currently available for purchase.

