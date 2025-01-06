Hyperkin unveils Competitor, a DualSense-like controller for Xbox and PC

Hyperkin has long been known for its range of retro gaming accessories, but its latest creation is ready to make waves on modern consoles. Based on its predecessors, the Hyperkin Competitor controller takes direct inspiration from the PS5 DualSense. Unveiled at CES 2025, it brings performance enhancements via advanced Hall Effect technology.

The symmetrical stick layout immediately marks the Hyperkin Competitor as a departure from Xbox controllers, sharing its design structure with Sony's DualSense. However, far from feeling like a copycat, the Hyperkin Competitor has introduced several new key improvements over the standard Xbox controller.

Chief among these upgrades are the Hall Effect analog sticks and triggers. Rather than leveraging potentiometers prone to drift, the Competitor leverages magnetic Hall Effect sensors.



Beyond the analog stick and trigger tech, the Competitor features other premium control elements. The d-pad takes inspiration from the DualSense's design, with each directional input separated for improved tactility. The face buttons retain the classic Xbox layout, while the triggers and bumpers are ergonomically contoured.

Two programmable rear buttons also give players an extra edge, mirroring the customization options found on first-party controllers. It doesn't need to match all the advanced haptic and adaptive trigger tech of the DualSense; it could be the go-to choice for many with its emphasis on precision, durability, and customization. Hyperkin hasn't announced pricing or an exact release date for the new Competitor controller.

Hyperkin updated another classic Xbox controller earlier this year, too. The brand-new DuchesS seeks to restore the legendary style and aesthetic of the original Controller S while equipping it with a variety of modern features. Chief among these is the inclusion of Hall Effect technology for both the joysticks and triggers. The DuchesS also includes other niceties, such as a USB-C charging port and a built-in share button.