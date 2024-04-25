8BitDo has revealed its latest game controller that works on Xbox, PC, and Android platforms

8BitDo is known for its somewhat quirky game controller devices and designs. Today, it announced its latest product, the 8BitDo Ultimate 3-mode Controller. It works as an officially licensed Xbox console controller, but it also works for PC and Android devices as well.

The controller itself includes features like hall effect Joysticks which 8BitDo says are water resistant, They will also give gamers a higher degree of precision and sensitivity when playing their favorite game and they can also be customized for even more control.

Owners can also customize the controller's trigger buttons in terms of their ranges and their motor density, The rumble motors in the controller's grips have four different levels as well and you can remap all of the buttons with the included software.

However, the biggest features are related to its support for different gaming devices and platforms. The new 8BitDo controller works with a wired connection for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles. It also can work as a wired controller for PC gamers.

PC gamers also have a second option to use the controller wireless with its include 2.4Ghz USB dongle. It has a 1,000 mAh rechargeable battery and 8BitDo says it should last for up to 20 hours on a single charge. It takes about four hours to fully charge up.

The controller can also connect wirelessly to Android phones and tablets with a Bluetooth connection. Owners can quickly switch between Xbox, PC, and Android with its onboard switching button.

The 8BitDo Ultimate 3-mode Controller will come with its own charging dock for an easier sharing experience. It's now available for preorder at Amazon for $69.99 in black and white colors. Shipments of the controller will begin on June 13.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.