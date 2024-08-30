A new game set in The Batman movie universe may be in development

According to a new rumor, a video game set in The Batman universe created by filmmaker Matt Reeves is currently in development. The rumored game would take place in the world established by Reeves' 2022 movie, which starred Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

A report by Insider Matthew Belloni says that when Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav took over, he was advised to sell off the company's video game division but opted to keep it due to its strategic value.

Zaz (David Zaslav, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO) still sees the games unit as strategic, especially as the various WBD divisions are beginning to collaborate more closely on properties like the upcoming Penguin HBO show and game, both seeded in the 2022 The Batman movie.

While Belloni tied the project to the upcoming HBO Max series based on The Penguin, it seems unlikely the villain would appear in the game, given his lack of combat abilities. It would not be the first time a game has borrowed from Reeves' film universe—Pattinson's Batsuit was added to the Arkham Knight in 2021.

Of course, a Batman protagonist utilizing stealth and combat mechanics in an action game makes the most sense. This is especially true given the commercial flop of Rocksteady Studios' superhero brawler Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

If real, the new project marks Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment collaborating more closely with other WBD divisions to develop Batman properties across movies, TV and games.

However, some found it strange the game universe would be separate from director James Gunn's planned interconnected DC universe. No other details were provided, and it may be some time before more is revealed about the potential new Batman title.

In the meantime, Batman fans can look forward to Arkham Shadow, an upcoming Virtual Reality sequel to Arkham Origins that is in development exclusively for Meta's Quest 3 headset.

Source: Puck News via VGC