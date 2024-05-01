Batman: Arkham Shadow announced, VR game exclusive for Meta's Quest 3

The Batman Arkham series is returning but in a way fans probably weren't expecting. Batman: Arkham Shadow has just been announced by Meta, arriving as a brand-new game made for virtual reality headsets. Being developed by the company's inhouse studio Camouflaj, The title will be exclusive to the Meta Quest 3. Watch the teaser trailer above.

Other than the short cinematic trailer, neither Meta nor Warner Bros has shared much details regarding the upcoming experience. "Evil stalks the streets. Gotham City is in danger," the announcement blog adds about the latest DC universe adventure. "And you’re the only one who can save it."

It's unclear where in the Arkham timeline does this game fit into. A previous VR entry set in the same universe landed in 2016 with a storyline set between 2011's Batman: Arkham City and 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight. The new entry could take a similar route or tell a story set after the trilogy, much like Rocksteady's recent Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Batman: Arkham Shadow's developer, Camouflaj, has previously worked on Iron Man VR and Republique VR. The original trilogy's developer Rocksteady doesn’t seem to be involved with this game at all.

"From the start, Batman: Arkham Shadow is being crafted to be the ultimate VR game and take full advantage of Meta Quest 3," adds Camouflaj. "Leaning into our eight years of dedicated VR game development history has enabled us to not only create a distinctly Arkham-feeling game but done in a way that leverages the immersive magic only VR can provide."

Batman: Arkham Shadow is coming exclusively to the Meta Quest 3 in "late 2024". A full reveal for the VR entry will happen during Summer Game Fest 2024, hopefully with some gameplay. The upcoming Geoff Keighley-hosted kickoff event airs on June 7 at 2pm PT.