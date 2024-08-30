Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition alleged to be the most durable foldable from Samsung

Samsung is expected to debut a thinner Galaxy Z Fold6 model sometime in September of this year. Recent reports indicate that the phone will not be called Galaxy Z Fold6 "Slim" or the Galaxy Z Fold6 "Ultra," but rather the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition.

Now, amidst numerous leaks, a new rumor courtesy of display analyst Ross Young has surfaced regarding the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition. According to Young, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition could be equipped with the best and most durable display on any Samsung foldable.

Samsung could use UFG screen technology, which is more durable than the UTG technology currently implemented on Samsung foldables. The UFG (Ultra Foldable Glass) screen technology will help the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition to be more durable and will make scratches less visible on the device.

Rumored to get UFG which is thicker UTG except in the seam area which will help with scratch resistance, durability and seam visibility. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 29, 2024

It is also claimed that the UFG technology is thicker than the UTG (Ultra Thin Glass) technology in the seam area. The UFG screen will be the thinnest in the folding area. However, the rest of the glass will be thick, offering better durability.

Additionally, rumors suggest that the alleged Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition might feature a 6.5-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display. Moreover, the phone will measure 10.6mm when folded and 4.9mm in its unfolded position.

Furthermore, it is speculated that the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition could feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP3 sensor, the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is expected to have a 2x optical zoom. Samsung could use titanium as the device's backplate metal instead of SUS (Steel Use Stainless).

The device is most likely to launch in South Korea and China. In China, the Galaxy Z Fold6 Special Edition could launch with a different name, reportedly Samsung W25.