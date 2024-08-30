Get discounts on Amazon Fire TV devices this Labor Day weekend so you can play Xbox games

Earlier this summer, Microsoft and Amazon surprised many people by announcing that some of Amazon's Fire TV streaming sticks would now be able to stream and play Xbox games with an Xbox Wireless Controller. As part of the Labor Day holiday sales events, Amazon has cut the prices of those sticks and the Fire TV Cube, which supports playing Xbox games.

At the moment, the Amazon Fire TV 4K Max streaming stick is priced at $39.99, or $20 off its $59.99 MSRP. The Fire TV 4K streaming stick is priced right now at $29.99, again $20 off its MSRP. The Fire TV Cube set-top box is priced at $109.99, or $30 off its $139.99 MSRP.

All three of these Fire TV devices can connect to your TV and stream from nearly all the major free and premium video services. However, they can also now download the Xbox app so you can stream and play the hundreds of Xbox games that are part of Microsoft's Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

If you don't already have one, you will need to purchase a compatible Xbox Wireless Controller. You will also need a Microsoft account and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles on all of these Fire TV products. However, this solution could be one of the cheapest ways to play games on a big-screen TV.

