2015's Batman: Arkham Knight is seemingly getting the Pattinson Batsuit

Eight years ago, Rocksteady Studios released the third and final entry to its Batman series of hugely well-received video games. The Batman Arkham universe is expanding again soon with a new game from the studio, but it seems the original Arkham Knight isn't finished with getting updates.

Players who own 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight on the Epic Games Store began reporting yesterday on social media that a brand-new suit is available to use in the game. This happened to be the Batsuit from The Batman, the Matt Reeves-directed superhero movie from 2022 starring Robert Pattinson.

As a fan video shows off below, it's definitely a faithful recreation of this newest suit of the Caped Crusader. Unfortunately, players soon reported that the suit disappeared after the news of its arrival spread across the web. This could have been planned as a multi-platform update to Arkham Knight, with possibly more content, that mistakenly got pushed onto the Epic Games Store version earlier than intended.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman Suit was added to Batman: Arkham Knight



Fans are also speculating that the suit may have been a part of a cross-promotion to bring eyes towards the upcoming Nintendo Switch release of the Arkham Trilogy. However, the Switch launch was delayed at the last moment earlier this month. Warner Bros. announced that instead of October 13, the Batman Arkham Trilogy would be coming to the handheld platform on December 1, 2023.

Rocksteady is currently in the middle of developing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a return to the Arkham universe, but from the perspective of a semi-villain group. Following multiple delays, the title is currently slated to land in February.

Neither Warner Bros. nor Rocksteady Studios have commented on this disappearing Batsuit journey yet. If the suit is incoming in an official manner, an announcement should be dropping beforehand. Keep in mind that there is still a small chance that this is a fan-made creation too. Creating mods to fool fan bases of older games is not unheard of, with a relatively recent, and elaborate, one being The NieR: Automata Church.