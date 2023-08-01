Activision denies losing Transformers code, Hasbro apologizes for false claim

Earlier this week, a Hasbro representative suggested in an interview that Activision had lost the source code for some of its previous Transformers video games. This included titles like Transformers: Fall of Cybertron and Transformers: Devastation, which were developed when Activision held the rights to make games based on the Transformers franchise.

The Hasbro representative had claimed that Activision was "not sure what hard drives they're on in their building," implying the source code was lost when Activision merged with other companies over the years.

This led to speculation that these Transformer titles could potentially be revived and brought back if Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard went through since Microsoft would potentially have access to those "lost" games.

Hope is that now that the deal is moving forward with Microsoft and Xbox , they'll go through all of the archives and every hard drive to find it all because it's an easy Game Pass add. We want those games back up for people to have a chance to play.

In response, Activision has firmly denied that the source code for these games is lost. Activision Blizzard CCO and EVP of Corporate Affairs Lulu Cheng Meservey also took to X to address the issue, stating that the headlines were wrong and that the code was never lost. She further noted that "the company has the code and is not lost."

And finally, Hasbro has apologized and clarified that those comments were made in error. In a statement to VGC, Hasbro said:

To clarify, comments that suggest Transformers games have been lost were made in error. We apologize to Activision and regret any confusion – they've been great partners, and we look forward to future opportunities to work together.

This was simply a misunderstanding on Hasbro's part, and Activision still retains the ability to re-release these older Transformers titles if desired. Despite the apology and clarification from Hasbro, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the Transformers games.