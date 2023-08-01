Amazon Clinic now available across the US

Amazon Clinic is now available in all 50 states and Washington DC, the company has said. With Amazon Clinic, customers can get the care they need for more than 30 common health conditions in a convenient and affordable manner.

The state you are in will affect the way you’re able to talk to a clinician. In 34 states, message-based consultations are available but in all of the areas, video calls are available.

The company said that customers can get 24/7 access to clinicians by visiting Amazon.com or using the Amazon mobile app. From there, they can see the response times and prices of different telehealth provider groups, complete an intake form, and get connected with their chosen provider.

Once connected to a provider over secure channels, a clinician can recommend a treatment plan to the patient. If the patient needs any medications, they can get them through Amazon Pharmacy with free delivery or choose any other pharmacy of their choice.

Amazon Prime members who have added unlimited prescriptions through RxPass for an additional $5 could combine that with Amazon Clinic if they need to order any prescriptions. A few months ago, Amazon Pharmacy also added automatic coupons too to help customers save some money on their orders.

To show the effectiveness of the service, Amazon shared reviews of Amazon Clinic from users:

“I woke up with pink eye and had prescription eye drops called in to my pharmacy within 15 minutes. I had the eye drops in hand two hours after I woke up.” —Shannon R. “Amazon Clinic was incredibly easy and convenient to get my thyroid medication refilled. No hidden fees, no in-person visit. For someone without health insurance, the cost was the absolute best part." —Catherine M.

If you do need to get in touch with a clinician, Amazon Clinic does not require you to book an appointment or have insurance. Just make sure you’ve got enough money for a consultation and the prescription.

Source: Amazon