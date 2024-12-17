More classic Call of Duty PC games hit Microsoft Store, hinting at Game Pass launch

While it has been over a year since Microsoft fully acquired Activision-Blizzard and all its studios and IPs, the company has been rather cautious about adding games from it over to Game Pass. Aside from a handful of classic hits, the game subscription service has mostly only received newer titles, like Black Ops 6 or Diablo IV, from the acquired publisher. This may be about to change, though.

Last week, Microsoft quietly brought the PC versions of three Infinity Ward Call of Duty games that defined the series over to the Microsoft Store: Call of Duty (plus its United Offensive expansion), Call of Duty 2, and 2007's runaway hit Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

While not always, this tends to happen right before Microsoft unveils their release in Game Pass. Both Spyro Reignited Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled releases followed this formula.

Now, four more Call of Duty games have been spotted on the Microsoft Store for PC players for the first time. They are Call of Duty: Ghosts, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, Call of Duty: WWII, and Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

As expected from Activision, pricing is not great. Just for the base games, PC players are expected to pay $60 for each game, just like on Steam.

Moreover, on all of them, the store pages say, "this is a classic Call of Duty experience, cross-platform Multiplayer is not supported." This should mean Microsoft Store owners won't be able to play with Steam players. While Xbox Achievements and cloud saves are supported, newer solutions from Microsoft, like Xbox Play Anywhere, are not.

While Microsoft has already announced the final Xbox Game Pass wave of 2024, perhaps it is preparing a massive Call of Duty wave for the new year.