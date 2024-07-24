Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy may be the next Activision title to hit Game Pass

Microsoft began the mission of bringing Activision Blizzard titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription services with Diablo IV back in March. Months later, subscribers are finally receiving a new title from the publisher's coffers, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Now, much like how the Call of Duty title's imminent arrival was leaked by insiders, a new rumor is going around that's supposedly revealing the next title hitting Game Pass from the Microsoft-owned publisher.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is reportedly the game being prepped. While previous rumors had put down August as the release month for Activision Blizzard titles on Game Pass, according to a new report by leaker eXtas1s, this specific launch is slated for August 8. Alongside Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and Series consoles, the remastered trilogy is also coming to PC Game Pass subscribers, according to the same source.

eXtas1s is also one of the leakers who were claiming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was coming to Game Pass this week. The hit shooter's addition to the subscription services was confirmed by Microsoft yesterday, with a launch happening today, July 24.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is a bundle containing first three games in the Crash Bandicoot series, which are Crash Bandicoot (1996), Cortex Strikes Back (1997), and Warped (1998). While the original games were developed by Naughty Dog, these remasters arrive from studio Vicarious Visions.

New features present in these versions include manual and automatic save systems, time trials, pause menus, and even the option to play the games as Crash's sister Coco. Cutscenes and audio have gone through complete remasters too, with dialog being re-recorded.

The platforming games has Crash going against Doctor Neo Cortex to stop his plans of taking over the world. The remastered trilogy first released in 2017 for the PlayStation 4, but arrived to PC, Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch a year later.

As usual, take rumors with a grain of salt until an official announcement comes from Microsoft. If the trilogy is in fact joining Game Pass on August 8, it may be announced next week as part of the new wave's announcement at the start of the fresh month.