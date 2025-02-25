Adobe releases Photoshop for iPhone with more features from the 'real' app

Today, Adobe announced several updates for Photoshop, namely on mobile and the web. Starting today, iPhone users can download a brand-new mobile app that now packs many more features borrowed straight from the desktop counterpart.

Although mobile Photoshop is not an entirely new concept (Adobe Express has been around for over a decade), today's release makes the mobile app much more similar to what Photoshop offers on the desktop. With the new Photoshop for iPhone, customers can use layers, masks, AI-powered Generative Fill, and more. Adobe says it designed the app from the ground up to offer users an intuitive and easy-to-use mobile interface.

Photoshop’s new app brings existing customers more flexibility with the ability to make edits anywhere, access their work on the go, capture ideas or dive into personal projects – all in the palm of their hands. The next generation of creators, as well as experienced creative professionals who want to make unique digital art on mobile, can now get started with Photoshop faster and easier than ever before.

The app is free, but users can upgrade to a new Mobile and Web Plan to unlock more features. Free tools include layers, masks, Tap Selection, Spot Healing Brush, Generative Fill and Expand, integration with Adobe's Fresco, Lightroom, and Express apps, and access to free assets on Adobe Stock.

Paying Adobe $7.99 per month to $69.99 per year will unlock extra capabilities, such as the ability to transition from Photoshop mobile to Photoshop on the web, which offers more features, expanded access to Firefly-powered tools (Generate Similar and Reference Image), access to thousands of fonts, Object Select, Magic Wand, Remove Tool, Clone Stamp, Content-Aware Fill, advanced blend modes, and tools for lightening or darkening image areas.

Existing Photoshop subscribers will get free access to Photoshop mobile and the web. The app is currently only available on the iPhone, but Adobe promises to release it on Android later this year. You can read more about Photoshop for iPhone in the official announcement.