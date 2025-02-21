All upcoming iPhone 17 models may feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chip

The iPhone 16e, which the company recently unveiled, is Apple's first iPhone to feature an in-house C1 modem. Qualcomm is currently Apple's supplier for iPhone modems. However, Apple has started its shift towards in-house modems and according to the company's chipmaking chief Johny Srouji (via Reuters), this is just the beginning.

Now, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared some inside information, suggesting that the shift by Apple to its in-house modem could happen as early as this year. According to a new post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Kuo said that all upcoming iPhone 17 models—including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max—will be equipped with Apple-designed Wi-Fi chips.

Previously, Kuo suggested that at least one model in the iPhone 17 series could feature an in-house modem, and the company is expected to transition to in-house chips over the next three years. However, as per the latest information, after ditching Qualcomm with the iPhone 16e, Apple is all set to part ways with Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips.

Currently, all iPhone models, including the iPhone 16 series feature Broadcom's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips. Kuo noted that almost all 2025 iPhone 17 models, "will feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chips." The switch to Apple's in-house chips will not only help in cost reduction for Apple but "will enhance connectivity across Apple devices."

Following Qualcomm, Broadcom's Wi-Fi chips will also be replaced by Apple's in-house chips at a faster pace. My latest industry survey indicates that all new 2H25 iPhone 17 models will feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi chips (vs. only the slim iPhone 17 will adopt Apple's C1 modem… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) February 20, 2025

While current iPhone 16 models support Wi-Fi 7, they come with limited specifications. However, this year's iPhone 17 could leverage Wi-Fi 7's 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, enabling faster data transfer, better coverage, and reduced latency.