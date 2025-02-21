Nothing admits mistake over flawed camera comparison with iPhone 16 Pro

The London-based smartphone company Nothing uploaded a video a few days ago comparing the camera capabilities of its unreleased Phone 3(a) against Apple's flagship device, iPhone 16 Pro.

Things went south for Nothing when it discussed the video stabilization on the two phones. Phone (3a) surprised viewers as it outperformed the Apple flagship in video stabilization tests. However, some eagle-eyed viewers were quick to spot that something wasn't right with the comparison.

Viewers pointed out that the iPhone 16 Pro was set to use its ultrawide lens, whereas the Nothing Phone (3a) used its primary lens during the tests. As a result, the iPhone seemingly lost the game.

Nothing quickly came up to do some damage control by saying that what happened during the tests wasn't intentional and the company never wanted to mislead users. Here's what Nothing wrote in a pinned comment on the video:

Hey everyone, we shot across all lenses throughout the day (sometimes cycling one-handed on a bumpy road), and in editing, a clip shot using the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s ultrawide lens was mistakenly used in the video stabilisation comparison instead of one shot using its standard lens. There was no intent to mislead, and we’ll be more careful to ensure even greater scrutiny in future comparisons. Appreciate you all keeping us accountable!

The company tried to hide Phone (3a)'s look by blurring parts of the video featuring the rear side but talked about its camera specifications. It's worth noting that transparent back design has been the company's forte since it launched its first smartphone. Recently surfaced renders and Nothing's marketing material suggest how the device might look in reality when it launches.

Phone (3a) will come fitted with a triple camera setup: a 50MP Shake Free OIS Camera, a 50MP OIS Periscope Sony Camera, and an 8MP UltraWide Sony Camera. It will have a 50MP punch-hole camera at the front for selfies.

Nothing's upcoming smartphone is set to launch on March 4 at MWC 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. The company has already shared teasers and some information before its arrival. Meanwhile, the much-expected Phone (3) will take a little longer.

The company is reported to launch two smartphones (Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro) as part of the (3a) series this year. The two devices are expected to pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and the pricier "Pro" model might display advanced zoom capabilities.