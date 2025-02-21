This is how the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro could look like

Nothing is set to debut the Nothing Phone (3a) series on March 4, in Barcelona, Spain. The Phone (3a) series will include two devices: Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The camera seems to be the main talking point of the phone, especially the Pro model, which is why Nothing shared an official video on their YouTube channel comparing the Phone (3a) Pro's camera with the iPhone 16 Pro.

The Phone (3a) Pro will feature a 50MP primary, 50MP 3X zoom lens with OIS, and an 8MP ultrawide camera. While in Nothing's video, the Phone (3a) Pro appeared to be performing well against the iPhone 16 Pro, people were prompted to point out a major flaw in the comparison.

In short, Nothing compared video footage from the primary camera on the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro with the ultrawide camera on the iPhone 16 Pro, which resulted in Phone (3a) Pro outperforming the iPhone 16 Pro. Nothing later acknowledged its mistake and said it would be more careful in future comparisons.

Controversy aside, folks at Android Headlines have got their hands on some alleged renders of the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro, giving us a good look at what to expect from the upcoming devices.

Check out for yourselves:

Gallery: Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro renders

Both devices are rumored to feature the same 6.72-inch AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate display, and the measurement might remain the same as the Phone (2a). A 5,000mAh battery may used inside both devices. The Phone (3a) Pro could cost around $345, while the Phone (3a) could cost roughly $287.

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset is said to be powering both the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. The vanilla Phone (3a) could be offered in two configurations: 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro will be offered in only one configuration, i.e., 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option.

Images via Android Headlines