When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

iPhone 17 may feature Apple's in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips

Neowin · with 0 comments

Apple iPhone 17

Apple wants more control over every aspect of its products. According to a new claim by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may use in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips in next year's iPhone 17 series. Additionally, the company is expected to fully transition over to in-house communication hardware within the next three years.

The recently launched iPhone 16 series comes with the company's own SoC (System on Chip), the A18 and A18 Pro. However, it doesn't pack an in-house Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. Apple currently makes use of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips made by Broadcom, as noted by Kuo. This may change with the iPhone 17 series.

Kuo claims that the iPhone 17 series, potentially debuting in the second half of 2025, will feature Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips designed by Apple. For manufacturing the chips, Apple may partner with its long-time supplier, TSMC from Taiwan, with its N7 process. Furthermore, the report suggests that the chip would support Wi-Fi 7. If true, the upcoming iPhones will be able to offer higher speed and lower latency.

It is unclear which models will get the new Apple-designed and TSMC-manufactured Wi-Fi + Bluetooth chips first. Also, Kuo claims that Apple's 5G and Wi-Fi chips will be two separate chips, hinting that it may debut in Apple Watch, iPad, or even the iPhone SE 4 before the iPhone 17.

Report a problem with article
Gigabyte AMD 7600 XT
Next Article

AMD finally makes the RX 7600 XT with 16GB VRAM worth buying with this deal

Cities Skylines II key art
Previous Article

Paradox warns a popular Cities: Skylines II mod may have spread malware

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment