Alleged M4 MacBook Pro unboxed ahead of its official launch

Apple is expected to refresh the MacBook Pro with M4 chipset and launch new iPad Mini, Mac mini, iMac, and iPad 11th generation at an upcoming event this month. A week ago, an alleged packaging leak surfaced online, giving us some insights about the key upgrades no one expected from the forthcoming M4 MacBook Pro.

It was revealed that the M4 MacBook Pro will feature 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage along with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Cut to now, an alleged M4 MacBook Pro video by a Russian YouTuber Wylsacom (via Mark Gurman on X), not only provides a full unboxing experience but also reveals some other key specs about the device.

The packaging shown in the latest leaked unboxing video of the supposed M4 MacBook Pro matches the one that was previously leaked. But the artwork features the same wallpaper as the M3 MacBook Pro models.

Unconfirmed but looks fairly legitimate: a Russian YouTube channel claims to have the yet to be announced M4 MacBook Pro and gave it a full unboxing and hands-on. We’ve seen prototypes leak early but never a full retail Apple device weeks in advance. https://t.co/LYrt68ZmEn — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 6, 2024

The leaked video also highlights that the M4 MacBook Pro will feature 512GB storage, 16GB RAM, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and MagSafe, which corroborates a previous leak. The important point here is that compared to the current M3 MacBook Pro base model, the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro will feature one additional Thunderbolt 4 port and double the RAM.

Additionally, the Russian YouTuber also ran a Geekbench test, potentially offering a first look at the M4 chip's performance numbers. According to the Geekbench test, which identifies the M4 MacBook Pro as "Mac 16,1," the device managed a single-core score of 3864 and a multi-core score of 15288.

For comparison, the base model M3 MacBook Pro typically benchmarks around 3000 in single-core, and 11800 in multi-core testing. The performance difference could be majorily because of the additional two CPU cores in the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro.

Although it is unclear if the leak is legitimate or not, as per a weekend Bloomberg report, Apple is rumored to announce new M4 MacBooks "around the end of this October."