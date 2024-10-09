Unreleased M4 MacBook Pro briefly appeared for sale in Russia

Apple is rumored to announce the M4 MacBook Pro at an event later this month. Ahead of its official debut, multiple leaks, including an unboxing video of the alleged M4 MacBook Pro, have revealed key details about the upcoming product.

Taking things a step further, someone has already put the yet-to-be-announced M4 MacBook Pro for sale on a Russian classified website. The price of the device is highly inflated for obvious reasons.

The listing, available on the Russian classified website Avito, features a 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by the M4 processor. The device is supposedly configured with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, which aligns with previous leaks. The M4 MacBook Pro was also benchmarked on the Geekbench platform. According to the test, the device managed a single-core score of 3864 and a multi-core score of 15288.

The alleged M4 MacBook Pro is being offered in Space Black color, a color currently exclusive to the M3 MacBook Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pro models. Speaking of the astronomical asking price, the device is listed for a price of 720,000 Rubles (roughly $7,500), which is significantly higher than current MacBook Pro models.

Multiple units of the unreleased MacBook Pro powered by the M4 chipset were reportedly put on sale. This suggests that a batch was stolen from a Chinese warehouse and somehow made its way to Russia. The listing does mention that the pricing changes daily, and buyers should confirm before purchasing.

Upon checking now, the listing has been removed from the Avito platform, which prohibits the sale of unreleased products.

While the sale and previous leaks suggest that the leak is legitimate, we would advise you to take this with a pinch of salt. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple could introduce the M4 MacBooks around the end of this October.