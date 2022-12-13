AMD 22.12.1 driver is out for lucky RX 7900 Series owners

AMD's newest driver is now available for those lucky owners of the latest Radeon flagships. If you bought the RX 7900 XT or RX 7900 XTX, the 22.12.1 release is here to ensure your shiny new GPU works well and delivers optimal performance in your favorite games.

What is new in Radeon Software 22.12.1:

Support for Radeon™ RX 7900 Series Graphics.

The latest AMD drive comes with known issues AMD will fix in future updates:

Corruption may be encountered when using Virtual Super Resolution with multi-display configurations [Resolution targeted for 22.12.2].

A system crash may be observed when changing display modes with 4 display configurations [Resolution targeted for 22.12.2].

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high resolution and high refresh rate displays.

Intermittent app crashes or driver timeout may occur when using Radeon Super Resolution with some extended display configurations.

Video stuttering or performance drop may be observed during gameplay plus video playback with some extended display configurations.

Stuttering may be observed in UNCHARTED™ 4: A Thief’s End during the opening game sequence.

While loading Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales™ an app crash or driver timeout may occur after enabling ray tracing settings [Resolution targeted for 22.12.2].

The driver supports 64-bit versions of Windows 10 (1809 and newer) and Windows 11 (21H2 and newer). There is no 32-bit support, and the release does not support Windows 7 and 8.1. Another thing to note is that new AMD Radeon Software 22.12.1 is compatible only withthe RX 7900 Series graphics cards. The most recent driver for other AMD GPUs (both discrete and integrated) is 22.11.2.

You can download AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.12.1 for AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series from the official AMD website.