AMD 22.11.2 driver fixes long-standing 100% GPU bug on Polaris cards

While it's already December, AMD is still pushing out a graphics driver update from November. Its latest AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.11.2 release touts support for three major games plus a handful of bug fixes, one of which is great news for certain Polaris users.



December 2 has The Callisto Protocol and Need for Speed Unbound as brand-new releases, and this driver is a recommended installation before jumping into either one of them. While not a new game, CD Projekt RED is releasing its long-delayed Next-Gen Update to The Witcher 3 on December 14, and support for that lands with this driver too.

Unfortunately, AMD hasn't detailed the exact performance improvements or stability fixes included in the driver for any of these games.

Below are the fixed issues that are included in this driver, and the 100% GPU utilization bug that some older AMD graphics cards (like the RX 500 series) have been experiencing should finally be squashed:

During video playback and window switching, an intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs using some 240Hz refresh rate displays or high refresh rate primary display plus low refresh rate secondary display configurations.

Stuttering may occur during video playback using hardware acceleration with Firefox on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

AMDRSServ.exe may cause GPU utilization to remain at 100% after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

An intermittent driver timeout or black screen may occur while videos are playing in VRChat™ on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs.

There are four known issues AMD is still working on:

Intermittent system stuttering or UI flickering may occur when two videos are simultaneously playing using chromium-based browsers.

During video playback and gameplay, frame drop may occur in chromium-based browsers with variable refresh rate enabled extended displays.

Brief display corruption may occur when switching between video and game windows on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Texture flickering or artifacts may occur during Warhammer 40,000: Darktide™ gameplay.

The new AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.11.2 driver can now be downloaded via the Radeon Settings app on Windows, with it being found in the Optional section. A standalone link to download the driver is present on its release notes page here.